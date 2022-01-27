Bitradio (BRO) Reaches Market Cap of $63,013.33

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $63,013.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003027 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,857,244 coins and its circulating supply is 10,857,239 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

