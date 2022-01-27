BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,561,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.18% of Redwood Trust worth $265,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Amundi purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,366,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 114.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 361,905 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 444.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 166,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,926,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,390,000 after buying an additional 160,488 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RWT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

