BlackRock Inc. Has $269.10 Million Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,908,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $269,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Appian by 23.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Appian by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Appian by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in Appian by 12.8% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Appian by 6.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Appian stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.08. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,773 and sold 12,120 shares valued at $1,173,619. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

