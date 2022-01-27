BlackRock Inc. Has $278.33 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,242,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $278,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in KE by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of KE by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,401 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at $623,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,407,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387,539 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,722,000.

Shares of BEKE opened at $19.14 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 106.34, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -1.38.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.91.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

