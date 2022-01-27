BlackRock Inc. Sells 21,776 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,750,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,776 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of TTEC worth $257,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth $128,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.69. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

