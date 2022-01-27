BlackRock Inc. Sells 276,037 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,194,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 276,037 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Ferro worth $248,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of FOE opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.