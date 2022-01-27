BlackRock Inc. Sells 8,753,165 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,782,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,753,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $251,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 55.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Barclays started coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

