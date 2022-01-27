BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.35). Approximately 68,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 232,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.31).

The stock has a market capitalization of £680.64 million and a PE ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.74.

In other news, insider Paul Manduca purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($40,474.91).

