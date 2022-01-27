Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.58. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.88 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXSL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bass purchased 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,128. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

