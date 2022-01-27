Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BPMC. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.17.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $72.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $117.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,692. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.