Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

NYSE:DTE opened at $118.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.34. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.