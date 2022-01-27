Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 1,369 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,867,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $466.52 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.23 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

