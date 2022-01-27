Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 1,643 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,049,000 after buying an additional 121,763 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,418,000 after buying an additional 81,194 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

Ross Stores stock opened at $94.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.94 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

