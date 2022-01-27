Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 2,106.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

Shares of PNR opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average is $73.58. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

