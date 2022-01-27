Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 33.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties stock opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.82 and its 200-day moving average is $115.52. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.16%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

