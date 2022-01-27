Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of MDU opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.