Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

