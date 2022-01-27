Bluestein R H & Co. Acquires 6,020 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.2% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $56,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.17.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.38. 53,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,244,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

