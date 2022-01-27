Bluestein R H & Co. Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.11.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $176.16. The stock had a trading volume of 31,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.69 and a 200 day moving average of $168.83. The stock has a market cap of $136.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

