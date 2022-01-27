Bluestein R H & Co. Grows Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 99.7% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,127,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after buying an additional 562,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 52,425 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 758,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 68.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 434,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176,139 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 232,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 90,066 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,476. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th.

