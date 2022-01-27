Bluestein R H & Co. Has $33.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $33,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,345,000 after acquiring an additional 56,507 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 588,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,002,000 after purchasing an additional 166,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EL traded up $8.75 on Thursday, hitting $301.32. 2,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.55.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.05.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

