Bluestein R H & Co. Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 3.7% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $93,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 444.7% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 480,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $190,260,000 after purchasing an additional 392,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 42.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $9.34 on Thursday, reaching $492.81. 9,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,044. The company’s 50 day moving average is $534.99 and its 200-day moving average is $484.64. The company has a market cap of $218.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

