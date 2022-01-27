Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 159 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bluestein R H & Co. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.6% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $41,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.11. 17,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,698. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.93.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.