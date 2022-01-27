BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Shares Up 3.3%

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) was up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.20). Approximately 491,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 468,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.80 ($2.13).

The firm has a market capitalization of £889.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. BMO Global Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

