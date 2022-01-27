Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bodycote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

