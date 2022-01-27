Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $272.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.29.

NYSE BA opened at $194.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.74. Boeing has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

