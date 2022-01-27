Bokf Na Acquires New Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in National Grid by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,351 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,792,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,604,000 after acquiring an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in National Grid by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,100,000 after acquiring an additional 144,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 16.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,126,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,149,000 after acquiring an additional 155,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in National Grid by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 62,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $873.00.

National Grid stock opened at $72.01 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $74.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.