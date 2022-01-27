Bokf Na Invests $289,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 86.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $240.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.94. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.09 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

