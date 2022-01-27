Bokf Na Makes New $328,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Bokf Na bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,493,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,911,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $100.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.88. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

