Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Amundi purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $42,001,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 383.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,161,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,897,000 after buying an additional 1,714,648 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 99.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 968,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after buying an additional 482,827 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 27.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,200,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after buying an additional 467,426 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

