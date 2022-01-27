Bokf Na Purchases New Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,742 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after buying an additional 154,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,054,000 after purchasing an additional 227,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,230,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after purchasing an additional 51,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KB Home by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KBH opened at $40.22 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.27.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

