Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 4,540 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

