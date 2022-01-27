Bokf Na Takes $313,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Trimble by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.81. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

