Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,757 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,041,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 102,663 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,125,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 213,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOLT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

BOLT stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. The stock has a market cap of $138.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

