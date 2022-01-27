Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) rose 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 9,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 20,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNEFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$6.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $202.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.35.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.19 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 82.21%.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

