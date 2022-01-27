Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.63.

TSE:BNE opened at C$7.30 on Tuesday. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$246.29 million and a P/E ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.74.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$64.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

