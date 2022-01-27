Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Lowered to C$45.25

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$45.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRLXF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.91.

Shares of Boralex stock remained flat at $$25.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. Boralex has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $42.17.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

