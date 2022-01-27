Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Properties updated its Q1 guidance to $1.72-1.74 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.52. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $88.45 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

