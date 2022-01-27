Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives $39.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bouygues from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Bouygues alerts:

BOUYF stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $43.07.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.