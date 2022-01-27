BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

BP Midstream Partners has raised its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BP Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 82.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect BP Midstream Partners to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of BPMP opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.23. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 59.72% and a net margin of 129.02%. On average, research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BPMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

