Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $276.87 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,177,664 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200,091 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 2.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Oracle worth $276,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 28.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 134.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 18.6% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 129,059 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.72. 158,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,105,950. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.73. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $215.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale increased their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.