Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 138,894 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,759,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,894 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $62,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 463.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,046 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 403,251 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 66.3% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,941,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

FE stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 201,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,794. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

