Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of D.R. Horton worth $71,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.16. 76,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,257. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

