Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 430 ($5.80) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BRW. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.40) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.67) to GBX 400 ($5.40) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.80) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brewin Dolphin currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 404.83 ($5.46).

LON:BRW opened at GBX 323.79 ($4.37) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 353.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 368. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The company has a market cap of £983.42 million and a P/E ratio of 17.70. Brewin Dolphin has a twelve month low of GBX 287 ($3.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 412 ($5.56).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.79%.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Joanna Hall acquired 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.10 ($6,698.73). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.06), for a total transaction of £62,565 ($84,410.42). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,202.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

