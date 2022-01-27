Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 430 ($5.80) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.67) to GBX 400 ($5.40) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.80) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.40) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 404.83 ($5.46).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

BRW opened at GBX 323.79 ($4.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £983.42 million and a P/E ratio of 17.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 353.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 287 ($3.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 412 ($5.56).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Joanna Hall acquired 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.10 ($6,698.73). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.06), for a total value of £62,565 ($84,410.42). Insiders have purchased a total of 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,202 in the last 90 days.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.