BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 366,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

