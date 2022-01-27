Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $45.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Brinker International traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 19010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth $79,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.