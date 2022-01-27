Brokerages Anticipate Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minim’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Minim posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Minim will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Minim.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Minim in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Minim in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Minim during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of MINM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,728. Minim has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

