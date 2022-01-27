Brokerages Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). MongoDB reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $351.57 on Thursday. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 0.65.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total value of $2,122,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in MongoDB by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

