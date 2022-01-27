Brokerages Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post $1.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce earnings per share of $1.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Tractor Supply posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $8.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,182,000 after purchasing an additional 32,057 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,306,000 after purchasing an additional 120,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.03. The company had a trading volume of 40,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $139.11 and a one year high of $239.86. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.40 and its 200-day moving average is $209.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

